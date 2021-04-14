 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

