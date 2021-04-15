Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.