Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.