Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
