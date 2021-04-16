 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

