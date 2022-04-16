Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.