Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 5:17 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
