Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 5:17 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

