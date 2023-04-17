Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance for severe storms will begin in southern Illinois this afternoon and spread to central Illinois this evening. Damaging wind and hai…
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly…