 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News