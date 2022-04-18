Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.