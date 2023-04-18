Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.