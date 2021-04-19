Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
