Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
