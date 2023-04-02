Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only do heavy rain and lightning look likely, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots this afternoon and evening. Sto…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Pa…