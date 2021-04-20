Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Winds …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday's forecast…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There…
This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks to rea…