Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

