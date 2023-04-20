Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance for severe storms will begin in southern Illinois this afternoon and spread to central Illinois this evening. Damaging wind and hai…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Sun…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degr…