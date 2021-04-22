Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 11:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 29F. Winds NW a…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's.…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Winds …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday's forecast…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomor…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…