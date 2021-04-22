Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 11:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.