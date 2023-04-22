Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
