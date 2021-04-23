Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
