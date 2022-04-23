The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
