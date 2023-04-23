Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
