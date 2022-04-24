Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.