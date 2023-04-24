Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
