Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.