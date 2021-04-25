 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

