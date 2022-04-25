 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

