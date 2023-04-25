Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
