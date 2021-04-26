Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.