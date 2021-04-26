Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 29F. Winds NW a…
For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Per…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. High…
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…