Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.