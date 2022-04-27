Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 3:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
