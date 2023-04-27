Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.