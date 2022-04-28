It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
The severe weather threat has begun. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central and southern Illinois until 7 p.m. Sunday. Here's the latest information on the impacts and timing.
Warm weather expected today and through the weekend, but it's looking very windy and eventually stormy. Find out how windy it will get and when storms are most likely in our complete weekend forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and increases for Thursday in central and southern Illinois
Warmer and dry weather Wednesday, but showers and possibly thunderstorms will be making a comeback tonight and Thursday. See when our rain chance starts and peaks in our updated forecast video.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see heav…
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…