Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
