Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

