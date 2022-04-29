Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe weather threat has begun. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central and southern Illinois until 7 p.m. Sunday. Here's the latest information on the impacts and timing.
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
A slow moving cold front will work across central and southern Illinois today before moving back over us as a warm front Friday. See what will happen to our temperatures and when rain is most likely.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and increases for Thursday in central and southern Illinois
Warmer and dry weather Wednesday, but showers and possibly thunderstorms will be making a comeback tonight and Thursday. See when our rain chance starts and peaks in our updated forecast video.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Warm weather expected today and through the weekend, but it's looking very windy and eventually stormy. Find out how windy it will get and when storms are most likely in our complete weekend forecast.
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see heav…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…