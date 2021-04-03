 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

