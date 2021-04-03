Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
