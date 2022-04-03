Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
