Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only do heavy rain and lightning look likely, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots this afternoon and evening. Sto…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. There …