Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees.…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Rain is …
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looki…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The fo…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Per…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. High…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It shou…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, the foreca…