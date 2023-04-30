Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
