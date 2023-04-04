Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
