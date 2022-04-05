Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Damaging wind, flooding, and tornadoes possible in central and southern Illinois Wednesday
A stormy afternoon is expected across Illinois today with heavy rain and lightning being common. A few storms will likely be severe. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared for the day.
Much of Monday will be dry in central Illinois, but showers will continue across southern Illinois. Rain moves back in for the entire state tonight. Track the rain hour by hour in our forecast video.
The chance for thunderstorms is over, but light showers are still in the forecast today. See when we'll finally dry out across the area in our updated weather outlook.
Watch now: Quick break from the rain Friday, but more on the way for Saturday in central and southern Illinois
Dry conditions today, but temps will stay below normal for this time of year. Will we warm up this weekend? When's our best chance of rain? All your weather questions answered in our updated forecast.
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Just some light showers in spots today, but Wednesday looks quite stormy across all of Illinois. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and even tornadoes are looking more likely. Here's all the details.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Models are show…
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…