Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.