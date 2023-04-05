Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 4:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.