Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Much of Monday will be dry in central Illinois, but showers will continue across southern Illinois. Rain moves back in for the entire state tonight. Track the rain hour by hour in our forecast video.
Showers will be moving across central and southern Illinois during the day Tuesday, but more widespread activity is expected Tuesday night with a cold front. Full details in our updated forecast.
The chance for thunderstorms is over, but light showers are still in the forecast today. See when we'll finally dry out across the area in our updated weather outlook.
Watch now: Quick break from the rain Friday, but more on the way for Saturday in central and southern Illinois
Dry conditions today, but temps will stay below normal for this time of year. Will we warm up this weekend? When's our best chance of rain? All your weather questions answered in our updated forecast.
