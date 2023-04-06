Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.