Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

