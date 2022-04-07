Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.