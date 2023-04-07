Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.