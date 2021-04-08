Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
