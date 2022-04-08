 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

